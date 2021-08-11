The annual Perseid meteor shower is all set to return on Wednesday (August 11) night.

The Perseid meteor shower might reach its peak before dawn on Thursday, August 12, though the display could put on a fine show for a night or two before and after.

The Perseids, which peak during mid-August, are considered the best meteor shower of the year. According to NASA, Perseids are one of the most plentiful showers (50-100 meteors seen per hour) and occur with warm summer nighttime weather.

Astronomy lovers can catch the best glimpses of meteors soon after evening twilight ends.

How to watch Perseid meteor shower?

One does not need any equipment to enjoy the Perseid meteor shower. One can watch the meteor shower in a dark spot away from bright lights with a wide-open view all around if possible.

These 'shooting stars' can appear anywhere and everywhere in the sky -- you don't have to look toward the radiant to see them. So the best direction to watch is wherever your sky is darkest, usually straight up.

Any light pollution or cloudiness will cut down the number of meteors visible. But the brightest ones shine right through light pollution (though usually not through clouds). In fact, a NASA analysis of all-sky images taken from 2008 to 2013 shows that the Perseids deliver more bright meteors (those that outshine any star) than any other annual meteor shower.

About the Perseids Meteor Shower

Perseids are also known for their fireballs. Fireballs are larger explosions of light and color that can persist longer than an average meteor streak.

Where do meteors come from?

Meteors come from leftover comet particles and bits from broken asteroids. They are caused by tiny, sandgrain- to pea-size bits of dusty debris striking the top of Earth's atmosphere roughly 80 miles (130 km) up.





Each Perseid zips in at 37 miles per second, glowing as it burns to soot and creating a quick, white-hot streak of superheated air. The nuggets in Grape Nuts cereal are a close match to the estimated size, color, and texture of typical meteor-shower particles.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.