Pfizer hopeful of readying oral drug to stop Covid next year

"We are actually on two, one is injectable and the other one an oral (antiviral)... Particularly the attention is on the oral for the world and of us because provides several advantages and one of them is that you don't need to go to the hospital to get the treatment of which is the case with all the injectables so far but you can get it home," Bourla told CNBC in an interview on Tuesday, as cited by The Hill.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}