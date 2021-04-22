Pfizer in talks with India to supply covid vaccines

Meanwhile, Pfizer has announced that it will supply an additional 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the 27 European Union (EU) member states in 2021. This announcement is a result of the European Commission’s (EC) decision to exercise its option to purchase an additional 100 million doses under its expanded Advanced Purchase Agreement signed on February 17, 2021. This brings the total number of doses to be delivered to the EU to 600 million.

