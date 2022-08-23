Pfizer seeks OK of updated bivalent Covid-19 vaccine booster for fall

“Given the ongoing evolution of SARS-CoV-2 and its variants, it's of great importance that vaccines can be rapidly adapted to the major circulating Omicron lineages," said Prof. Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech. “In less than three months after the FDA provided its guidance for adapted vaccines in the U.S., we are ready to ship the first doses of our Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine, pending regulatory authorization, to provide people in the U.S. with the possibility to get a booster adapted to the currently most dominant strain of the virus."