1 min read.Updated: 23 Mar 2021, 04:17 PM ISTManojna Maddipatla, Reuters
Pfizer said it was ready to pursue mRNA on its own following its experience in the past year working on the COVID-19 vaccine, the WSJ reported
Pfizer Inc plans to tap the mRNA technology to make new vaccines for other viruses following the success of its COVID-19 shot, which was developed jointly with German partner BioNTech SE, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
The drugmaker said it was ready to pursue mRNA on its own following its experience in the past year working on the COVID-19 vaccine, the WSJ reported, citing an interview with Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla.