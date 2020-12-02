Pfizer vaccine's first shipments to be delivered on December 15

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine's first shipments in the United States will be will be delivered on December 15, CNN reports quoting an Operation Warp Speed document. Operation Warp Speed document also estimated the first shipment of Moderna's vaccine will be delivered on December 22.

Meanwhile, the UK became the first western country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine with its regulator clearing Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s shot ahead of decisions in the U.S. and European Union.

Also Read: UK clears Pfizer's covid vaccine, first in the world. Rollout from next week

The emergency authorization clears the way for the deployment of a vaccine that’s expected to play a significant role in the global effort to halt the coronavirus. Pfizer and its German partner said in November that the shot, relying on novel technology called messenger RNA, was 95% effective in a final analysis of clinical-trial data.

