Pfizer-BioNTech: WHO clears coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

Pfizer-BioNTech: WHO clears coronavirus vaccine for emergency use1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2021, 05:22 AM IST
The BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine has to be stored at ultra-frozen temperatures, a big hurdle for developing countries where the required freezers and reliable electricity supply may not be available.
The World Health Organization says it has cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, meaning poorer countries may soon get access to the shot already available in Europe and North America.
Every country that has a drug regulatory agency will have to issue its own approval for any COVID-19 vaccine, but countries with weak systems usually rely on WHO to vet the shots.
COVID-19 vaccination in India: Centre orders 83 crore syringes, releases guidelines for usage2 min read . 31 Dec 2020
Pune: Poor air quality may affect recovered Covid-19 patients, say experts2 min read . 31 Dec 2020
Vitamin D can strengthen immune response to COVID-19: Experts4 min read . 31 Dec 2020
What you need to know about allergic reactions to covid vaccines3 min read . 31 Dec 2020
The global body said late Thursday that the decision to issue its first emergency use validation for a COVID-19 vaccine "opens the door for countries to expedite their own regulatory approval processes to import and administer the vaccine."
The UN health agency said its review found the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has already received clearance in the United States, Britain, the European Union and a dozen other countries, "met the must-have criteria for safety and efficacy set out by WHO."
The BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine has to be stored at ultra-frozen temperatures, a big hurdle for developing countries where the required freezers and reliable electricity supply may not be available.
"This requirement makes the vaccine more challenging to deploy in settings where ultra-cold chain equipment may not be available or reliably accessible," WHO said, adding that it was "working to support countries in assessing their delivery plans and preparing for use where possible"
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.