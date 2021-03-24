Pfizer's new tablet to treat coronavirus begins human trial: 5 things to know

Pfizer's new tablet to treat coronavirus begins human trial: 5 things to know1 min read . 09:27 AM IST
The new protease inhibitor is the second such medicine Pfizer has brought into human trials to treat Covid-19.
Pfizer Inc on Tuesday announced it is progressing to multiple ascending doses after completing the dosing of single ascending doses in a Phase 1 study in healthy adults to evaluate the safety and tolerability of a new pill to treat the coronavirus that could be used at the first sign of illness.
This Phase 1 trial is being conducted in the United States. The oral antiviral clinical candidate PF-07321332, a SARS-CoV2-3CL protease inhibitor, has demonstrated potent in vitro anti-viral activity against SARS-CoV-2, as well as activity against other coronaviruses.
“Tackling the COVID-19 pandemic requires both prevention via vaccine and targeted treatment for those who contract the virus. Given the way that SARS-CoV-2 is mutating and the continued global impact of COVID-19, it appears likely that it will be critical to have access to therapeutic options both now and beyond the pandemic,"said Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer’s Chief Scientific Officer, in a statement.
The new protease inhibitor is the second such medicine Pfizer has brought into human trials to treat Covid-19. Pfizer is testing another given intravenously to hospitalized virus patients.
"The Phase 1 trial is a randomized, double-blind, sponsor-open, placebo-controlled, single- and multiple-dose escalation study in healthy adults evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of PF-07321332," the company said in a statement,
