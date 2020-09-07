Philippines widens search for Covid-19 vaccine with Australia talks

The Philippines will meet with Australian manufacturers for a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Queensland as the Southeast Asian nation expands its search for supplies to combat the region’s biggest outbreak.

The nation did not reach a commitment with Pfizer Inc. during a meeting last Friday as a law restricts “pre-ordering without the products yet," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a virtual briefing. The Philippines also won’t be able to join Pfizer’s clinical trials, which are expected to finish by end-October.

The nation did not reach a commitment with Pfizer Inc. during a meeting last Friday as a law restricts "pre-ordering without the products yet," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a virtual briefing. The Philippines also won't be able to join Pfizer's clinical trials, which are expected to finish by end-October.

Philippine infections rose 2,839 to 237,365 cases while Covid deaths increased 85 to 3,875, according to data released on Sunday by the nation’s health department.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

