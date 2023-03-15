Photo | NASA Webb telescope captures Wolf-Rayet stars on cusp of death2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 05:55 AM IST
- The star Wolf-Rayet (WR 124) is 30 times the mass of the Sun and has shed 10 Suns’ worth of material – so far
NASA's James Webb telescope has captured the stunning image of a super bright, massive Wolf-Rayet star. According to the US space agency, the Wolf-Rayet phase is a fleeting stage that only some stars go through, soon before they explode.
