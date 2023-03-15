Photo | NASA Webb telescope captures Wolf-Rayet stars on cusp of death

"Wolf-Rayet stars are in the process of casting off their outer layers, resulting in their characteristic halos of gas and dust. The star WR 124 is 30 times the mass of the Sun and has shed 10 Suns’ worth of material – so far. As the ejected gas moves away from the star and cools cosmic dust forms and glows in the infrared light detectable by Webb," NASA said in a statement.

