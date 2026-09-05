Pig kidney keeps 66-year-old man off dialysis for 9 months before human transplant in world's first

A genetically modified pig kidney kept a 66-year-old US man with end-stage kidney disease off dialysis for nine months before he received a human donor kidney, in what researchers describe as a world first.

Tim Andrews, from New Hampshire, had kidney failure caused by type 2 diabetes. His chances of receiving a human kidney within five years were just 9%, while his risk of dying or being removed from the waiting list was more than 40%.

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In January 2025, surgeons transplanted a kidney from a genetically modified Yucatan miniature pig named Wilma into Andrews. The organ worked for 271 days, allowing him to remain free from dialysis for the longest recorded period following a pig kidney transplant in a living human.

The case, published in The Lancet, is also the first reported instance of a pig kidney being used as a temporary “bridge” before a patient received a human transplant.

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Andrews called the experience a “miracle”.

“I was alive, and I hadn’t been in a long time.”

He said the transplant allowed him to return to everyday activities, including cooking, vacuuming and taking long walks with his dog, Cupcake.

69 genetic edits to the pig kidney Before Wilma’s kidney was transplanted, scientists made 69 genetic edits to her genome. Some were intended to reduce the risk of viruses that could potentially affect humans, while others were designed to make the organ more compatible with the human immune system and lower the chances of rejection.

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The kidney eventually began to fail. After about six months, damage developed in its blood vessels and progressed to organ failure. It was removed nine months after the transplant.

Andrews then spent several months on dialysis before receiving a kidney from a deceased human donor. The human kidney was functioning well after six months of follow-up.

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Researchers also found no new antibodies against human tissue, suggesting the earlier pig kidney had not made the subsequent human transplant more difficult. No pig viruses or other pig pathogens were detected.

Could pig kidneys help tackle the organ shortage? The shortage of human donor organs is one of the biggest challenges facing transplant medicine. While kidney transplantation offers the best survival and quality of life for people with end-stage kidney disease, demand continues to outstrip supply.

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Dr Leonardo Riella of the Center for Transplantation Sciences and the Division of Nephrology at Mass General Brigham said:

“The organ shortage is the greatest crisis we have right now in transplantation,” Riella said. “We know that the best treatment option for patients with end-stage kidney disease who have developed renal failure is transplantation, but we simply don’t have enough human organs to transplant in a timely manner.

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“Our vision is that xenotransplantation could help address this gap – initially as a bridge to get patients off dialysis while they wait for a human donor kidney, and potentially, as we establish long-term safety and durability, as a destination therapy in its own right.”

Researchers cautioned that this was a single-patient case with no comparison group. Further clinical trials will be needed.

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“The patients are the true pioneers here,” Riella said. “By stepping forward and being willing to participate in these early stage studies, they are advancing the science. Without their trust and courage, we would not be able to do what we do.”

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.