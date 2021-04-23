Pisa to Mars: Ingenuity all the way

Why is this important? Because here on Earth, a helicopter rises off the surface by, fundamentally, using its rotating blades to move air about. The blades are shaped so that they are curved on top and flatter below. When the blades rotate, the air flows faster over the top of the rotor than the bottom. By Bernoulli’s famous Principle, this means there is lower pressure above the blades than underneath. This produces a suction upwards—or a “lift" to the helicopter. Spin the blades fast enough and that upward force is enough to lift the helicopter into the air. That is, helicopters need air. Put one in that NASA Space Power Facility, pump all 30 tonnes of air from the chamber—and no matter how fast its rotor spins, the helicopter will not rise off the ground.

