Planetary Alignment June 2024: Enjoy the rare alignment of planets in early skies on June 3, know details
Planetary alignment involves the illusion of planets appearing in a straight line. This event, more of an illusion than reality, will feature Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.
Stargazers can get a chance to witness a spectacular parade of planets next month. During the rare celestial event, all six planets will be visible before sunrise on June 3, where people can enjoy the sight of Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune in a single line.