Planetary alignment involves the illusion of planets appearing in a straight line. This event, more of an illusion than reality, will feature Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.

Stargazers can get a chance to witness a spectacular parade of planets next month. During the rare celestial event, all six planets will be visible before sunrise on June 3, where people can enjoy the sight of Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune in a single line. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is a planetary alignment? Planetary alignment refers to the rare positioning of planets in the solar system in which it appears that all of them are in a straight line. Interestingly, the rare celestial event is more of an illusion than a perspective. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to NASA, astronomers call the phenomenon when two or more planets come close together in the sky a conjunction. This conjunction is called an ‘alignment’ when all the planets appear close to the sun in a straight line. The alignment is formed by six planets: Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.

According to experts, the planetary alignment in this context refers to the planets aligning visually in the sky, or in a ‘planetary parade’. However, actually they only appear to be in a single line with no true orbital alignment.

How to spot planet parade? Before the rare event, it is advised to find a place to easily watch the morning sky and check for the exact date and time of the planets' alignment.

Why planet parade can be a disappointment? Before you start preparing to spot your first planetary alignment, it is important to understand that you might end up spotting only two planets out of six in the sky, according to Forbes. The website says that the two planets visible will neither be bright or impressive. The dim light of these planets will make the alignment very difficult for viewers to enjoy with the naked eye. Most people could see Saturn and Mars with their naked eyes. However, they would require a telescope and a lot of patience to spot Uranus and Neptune. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!