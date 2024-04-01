Pluto declared ‘official state planet’ of this US state
Arizona—a southwestern US state—has recently declared Pluto as its ‘official state planet’ despite the ‘dwarf planet’ being stripped of its official status as a planet in 2006 by the International Astronomical Union
Arizona--a southwestern US state—has recently declared Pluto as its ‘official state planet’ despite the ‘dwarf planet’ being stripped of its official status as a planet in 2006 by the International Astronomical Union
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message