PM Narendra Modi today lauded the scientists at the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research Society meeting for making the made-in-India Covid vaccine in a year.

"CSIR works as an institutional arrangement to maintain a system for science, society & industry in our country. This institution of ours has produced several talented scientists. Great scientist like Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar has led this institution," PM said while addressing the CSIR society meeting.

India used to wait for years to get hold of innovations achieved outside, now our scientists working at the same quick pace said PM Modi.

Further talking about Aatmarnirbhar Bharat amid the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Modi said, "COVID-19 crisis may have slowed our pace but having 'Aatmarnirbhar Bharat', strong India remains our resolve."

Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan will also be present at the meeting which was joined by eminent scientists, industrialists, and senior officials of scientific ministries.













