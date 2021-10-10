OPEN APP
Home >Science >News >PM Modi to launch Indian Space Association tomorrow
Listen to this article

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Indian Space Association (ISpA) through video conference tomorrow,  October 11. On this occasion, he will also interact with representatives of the space industry. 

What is the Indian Space Association (ISpA)?

ISpA is the premier industry association of space and satellite companies, which aspires to be the collective voice of the Indian space industry, a PMO release said. It will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space domain, including the government and its agencies.

Members of ISpA

Its founding members include Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited. Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics and Maxar India.

 

 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout