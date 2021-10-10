Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Science >News >PM Modi to launch Indian Space Association tomorrow

PM Modi to launch Indian Space Association tomorrow

PM Modi will launch the Indian Space Association (ISpA) through video conference tomorrow,
1 min read . 12:12 PM IST Livemint

PM Modi will also interact with representatives of the space industry

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Indian Space Association (ISpA) through video conference tomorrow,  October 11. On this occasion, he will also interact with representatives of the space industry. 

What is the Indian Space Association (ISpA)?

ISpA is the premier industry association of space and satellite companies, which aspires to be the collective voice of the Indian space industry, a PMO release said. It will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space domain, including the government and its agencies.

Members of ISpA

Its founding members include Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited. Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics and Maxar India.

 

 

 

