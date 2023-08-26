Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met ISRO scientists who were behind the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. PM Modi was accorded a warm reception as he arrived at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru today. ISRO chairman S Somanath briefed PM Modi on the Chandrayaan-3 Mission journey and the efforts of scientists that went into the project. Prior to meeting the ISRO scientists, the PM raised the slogan 'Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan' and greeted Bengaluru people outside HAL airport after his arrival in Bengaluru.

"I could not stop myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after visiting India," PM Modi on his arrival to the Garden City.

PM Modi announces August 23 as 'National Space Day'

India will celebrate August 23 as 'National Space Day' to mark successful touch down of Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander, PM Modi said on Saturday at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru.

'My heart was with you (ISRO scientists)'

PM Modi said although he was abroad because of a global conference, his heart was in India and with ISRO.