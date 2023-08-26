PM Narendra Modi addresses ISRO scientists.10 key highlights of PM's speech in Bengaluru | WATCH2 min read 26 Aug 2023, 08:58 AM IST
PM Modi at ISRO headquarters announces that 23 August will be celebrated as National Space day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met ISRO scientists who were behind the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. PM Modi was accorded a warm reception as he arrived at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru today. ISRO chairman S Somanath briefed PM Modi on the Chandrayaan-3 Mission journey and the efforts of scientists that went into the project. Prior to meeting the ISRO scientists, the PM raised the slogan 'Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan' and greeted Bengaluru people outside HAL airport after his arrival in Bengaluru.
'I wanted to meet you (ISRO scientists) desperately'
PM Modi said as soon as he landed in India after completing his two nations tour (South Africa and Greece), he desperately wanted to meet the ISRO scientists who are behind the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
'We have achieved extraordinary milestone'
PM Modi expressed pride on the Chandrayaan-3 mission success while addressing ISRO scientists in Bengaluru on Saturday. He said, "We have reached to a region that was untouched. We have accomplished an extraordinary success".
'India thinks innovatively and uniquely'
Following the success of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission, PM Narendra Modi said that India will solve more complex and bigger problems of the world.
PM Modi gives Chandrayaan-3 landing point on Moon 'Shivshakti'
PM Modi at ISRO headquarters announced that the point where Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon, will be called ‘Shivshakti’.
'Our scientists built an artificial Moon'
Praising ISRO scientists, PM Modi said, "Our scientists built an artificial Moon at ISRO research facility to test the soft landing of the lander. The lander was bound to succeed as it passed several tests before going there (to the Moon)".