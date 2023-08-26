Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Science / News/  PM Narendra Modi addresses ISRO scientists.10 key highlights of PM's speech in Bengaluru | WATCH

PM Narendra Modi addresses ISRO scientists.10 key highlights of PM's speech in Bengaluru | WATCH

2 min read 26 Aug 2023, 08:58 AM IST Livemint

  • PM Modi at ISRO headquarters announces that 23 August will be celebrated as National Space day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses ISRO scientists in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met ISRO scientists who were behind the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. PM Modi was accorded a warm reception as he arrived at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru today. ISRO chairman S Somanath briefed PM Modi on the Chandrayaan-3 Mission journey and the efforts of scientists that went into the project. Prior to meeting the ISRO scientists, the PM raised the slogan 'Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan' and greeted Bengaluru people outside HAL airport after his arrival in Bengaluru.

READ PM MODI's VISIT IN BENGALURU LIVE UPDATES

"I could not stop myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after visiting India," PM Modi on his arrival to the Garden City.

PM Modi in Bengaluru: Here are 10 key highlights of PM Modi's speech at ISRO headquarters

PM Modi announces August 23 as 'National Space Day'

India will celebrate August 23 as 'National Space Day' to mark successful touch down of Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander, PM Modi said on Saturday at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru.

Also read: Chandrayaan-3: India to celebrate August 23 as ‘National Space Day: PM Modi

'My heart was with you (ISRO scientists)'

PM Modi said although he was abroad because of a global conference, his heart was in India and with ISRO.

'I wanted to meet you (ISRO scientists) desperately'

PM Modi said as soon as he landed in India after completing his two nations tour (South Africa and Greece), he desperately wanted to meet the ISRO scientists who are behind the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Also read: PM Modi gets emotional while addressing ISRO scientists over Chandrayaan-3 mission | WATCH

'We have achieved extraordinary milestone'

PM Modi expressed pride on the Chandrayaan-3 mission success while addressing ISRO scientists in Bengaluru on Saturday. He said, "We have reached to a region that was untouched. We have accomplished an extraordinary success".

'India thinks innovatively and uniquely'

Following the success of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission, PM Narendra Modi said that India will solve more complex and bigger problems of the world.

PM Modi gives Chandrayaan-3 landing point on Moon 'Shivshakti'

PM Modi at ISRO headquarters announced that the point where Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon, will be called ‘Shivshakti’.

'Our scientists built an artificial Moon'

Praising ISRO scientists, PM Modi said, "Our scientists built an artificial Moon at ISRO research facility to test the soft landing of the lander. The lander was bound to succeed as it passed several tests before going there (to the Moon)".

Chandrayaan-2 landing to be named Tiranga point'

PM Modi added that the place where Chandrayaan-2 left its footprint on the Lunar surface in 2019 will be known as ‘Tiranga Point’

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 26 Aug 2023, 08:59 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.