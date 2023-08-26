PM Narendra Modi addresses ISRO scientists.10 key highlights of PM's speech in Bengaluru | WATCH2 min read 26 Aug 2023, 08:58 AM IST
- PM Modi at ISRO headquarters announces that 23 August will be celebrated as National Space day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met ISRO scientists who were behind the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. PM Modi was accorded a warm reception as he arrived at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru today. ISRO chairman S Somanath briefed PM Modi on the Chandrayaan-3 Mission journey and the efforts of scientists that went into the project. Prior to meeting the ISRO scientists, the PM raised the slogan 'Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan' and greeted Bengaluru people outside HAL airport after his arrival in Bengaluru.
"I could not stop myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after visiting India," PM Modi on his arrival to the Garden City.
India will celebrate August 23 as 'National Space Day' to mark successful touch down of Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander, PM Modi said on Saturday at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru.
PM Modi said although he was abroad because of a global conference, his heart was in India and with ISRO.
PM Modi said as soon as he landed in India after completing his two nations tour (South Africa and Greece), he desperately wanted to meet the ISRO scientists who are behind the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
PM Modi expressed pride on the Chandrayaan-3 mission success while addressing ISRO scientists in Bengaluru on Saturday. He said, "We have reached to a region that was untouched. We have accomplished an extraordinary success".
Following the success of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission, PM Narendra Modi said that India will solve more complex and bigger problems of the world.
PM Modi at ISRO headquarters announced that the point where Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon, will be called ‘Shivshakti’.
Praising ISRO scientists, PM Modi said, "Our scientists built an artificial Moon at ISRO research facility to test the soft landing of the lander. The lander was bound to succeed as it passed several tests before going there (to the Moon)".
PM Modi added that the place where Chandrayaan-2 left its footprint on the Lunar surface in 2019 will be known as ‘Tiranga Point’