Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met ISRO scientists who were behind the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. PM Modi was accorded a warm reception as he arrived at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru today. ISRO chairman S Somanath briefed PM Modi on the Chandrayaan-3 Mission journey and the efforts of scientists that went into the project. Prior to meeting the ISRO scientists, the PM raised the slogan 'Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan' and greeted Bengaluru people outside HAL airport after his arrival in Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I could not stop myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after visiting India," PM Modi on his arrival to the Garden City. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi in Bengaluru: Here are 10 key highlights of PM Modi's speech at ISRO headquarters

PM Modi announces August 23 as 'National Space Day' India will celebrate August 23 as 'National Space Day' to mark successful touch down of Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander, PM Modi said on Saturday at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru.

'My heart was with you (ISRO scientists)' PM Modi said although he was abroad because of a global conference, his heart was in India and with ISRO.

'I wanted to meet you (ISRO scientists) desperately' PM Modi said as soon as he landed in India after completing his two nations tour (South Africa and Greece), he desperately wanted to meet the ISRO scientists who are behind the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'We have achieved extraordinary milestone' PM Modi expressed pride on the Chandrayaan-3 mission success while addressing ISRO scientists in Bengaluru on Saturday. He said, "We have reached to a region that was untouched. We have accomplished an extraordinary success".

'India thinks innovatively and uniquely' Following the success of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission, PM Narendra Modi said that India will solve more complex and bigger problems of the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi gives Chandrayaan-3 landing point on Moon 'Shivshakti' PM Modi at ISRO headquarters announced that the point where Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon, will be called ‘Shivshakti’.

'Our scientists built an artificial Moon' Praising ISRO scientists, PM Modi said, "Our scientists built an artificial Moon at ISRO research facility to test the soft landing of the lander. The lander was bound to succeed as it passed several tests before going there (to the Moon)".