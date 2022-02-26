Post-Covid heart complications in kids: Here's what experts have to say

"The important thing to note is that recovery in kids is very good and fast (even if they get). The third important thing to note is - Multi organ failure in kids, which is a severe condition in kids. And a part of this disease involves the heart also. If I have to sum up overall - kids are quite resistant to COVID and fatality and serious form of infection is very less too. However there is a small number which can get serious infection and can make the heart weak," adds Dr Kaul.