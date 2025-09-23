Pradhan calls for positioning India as global brand of excellence in science

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday underscored India’s progress in building a robust innovation ecosystem and stressed the importance of positioning the country as a global brand of excellence in knowledge, science, and technology.

Releasing a report, 'Pathways to Progress: Analysis and Insights into India’s Innovation Story', prepared by NITI Aayog, Pradhan called for harnessing India’s youth, talent, and institutional strengths to drive innovation that is both scalable and inclusive.

Speaking at the event, Science & Technology Minister Jitendra Singh emphasised that innovation in India is pervasive and not confined to frontier technologies alone.

Singh highlighted the government’s initiatives to advance research, promote technology development, and facilitate the commercialization of innovations across all sectors.

He underscored the importance of inclusive and context-driven innovation that addresses real-world challenges while strengthening India’s overall capacity to compete globally and drive sustainable, equitable growth.

NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat emphasized the strategic importance of science, technology, and innovation in shaping India’s development trajectory.

Saraswat noted that the report provides critical evidence-based insights that can guide policymaking, strengthen institutional linkages, and enhance collaboration between academia, industry, and government.

Atal Innovation Mission mission director Deepak Bagla elaborated on the transformative role of AIM in nurturing entrepreneurial talent, fostering innovation at scale, and creating a vibrant startup culture across the country.

The report provides a holistic view of India’s innovation ecosystem, encompassing national and state initiatives, industry and grassroots innovations, startups, university-industry-government collaborations, and India’s positioning in global innovation rankings.