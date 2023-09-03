Pragyan is taking a nap. What did the rover find?

What’s been the key observation?

Finding sulphur on the moon, as this can help us understand the origins of the moon, as well as its past surface conditions. Scientists say the presence of significant amounts of sulphur will help us understand volcanic activity on the moon, which in turn could point toward subterranean lunar water. Some believe sulphur could indicate if the moon may have supported life in the past. It could also come in handy for making bricks—key to a future human base there. Sulphur can also be potentially trapped in water ice, suggesting that following its traces may lead us to a potentially monumental moon water discovery.