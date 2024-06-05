Pre-historic discovery: Scientists find complete skull of 230 kg ‘giant goose’ in Australia
Pre-historic discovery: Scientists have found a complete skull of an approximately 230 kg ‘giant gooe’. It is the first time that researchers have found a complete skull of the bird called as Genyornis newtoni
Scientists have discovered a complete skull of the bird species Genyornis newtoni for the first time. The fully preserved skull is of a giant flightless bird, which weighs nearly four times that of an average human, according to a BBC report.