Scientists have discovered a complete skull of the bird species Genyornis newtoni for the first time. The fully preserved skull is of a giant flightless bird, which weighs nearly four times that of an average human, according to a BBC report.

Until now, scientists have been able to guess the appearance of the giant extinct bird based on the destroyed skull found decades ago. However, the newly discovered skull, which is around 45,000 to 50,000 years old, would help them identify the giant bird's exact appearance.

When did the giant bird go extinct? The giant bird species, also known as mihirungs, became extinct around 45,000 years ago. Humans discovered the species when they found the bird's skull for the first time in 1913. However, the remnant of the giant bird was incomplete and heavily damaged. Consequently, the questions surrounding the bird's exact appearance, its habits and ancestry remain unanswered. The discovery of the first complete skull of the giant goose would enable scientists to have first face-to-face encounter with massive mihirung. The skull has the face of a very strange goose.

About the giant bird skull The 32cm (1ft) skull was discovered in the dry beds of Lake Callabonnam, located in the remote inland South Australia. The place was once home of thousands of animals who were later stuck in the mud. The other known skull of this species was reported to be found in 1913.

However, it was completely damaged and had only a small amount of original bone. But this time, the bird skull has clear features including a massive cranium, large upper and lower jaws, and an unusual casque, like a helmet. Scientists can also witness a wide gape, which is expected to give the bird strength to bite and crush soft plants and fruits on the roof of their mouth.

