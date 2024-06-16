Protection against threats from aliens: Ancient monuments 'saved' humans from creatures from other planets, expert says
Ancient Scottish sites like Skara Brae and Maeshowe may have been built as protection against alien invasion, according to expert Ron Halliday. He also added that structures like Brochs could have connections to alien visitors, similar to the pyramids.
In a bizzare claim, expert is asserting that Scotland's ancient stone circles, monoliths, and other mysterious monuments were likely constructed as a defense against alien threats.