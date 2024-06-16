In a bizzare claim, expert is asserting that Scotland's ancient stone circles, monoliths, and other mysterious monuments were likely constructed as a defense against alien threats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a report by The Scotish Sun, Ron Halliday has pointed that iconic sites such as the Skara Brae settlement, Maeshowe cairn, Brochs in Orkney as pivotal in this theory.

"There are Scottish objects and sites that could be related to ancient aliens. There are some Pictish stones with pictures of folk kind of fleeing away from things, as quoted by The Scotish Sun.

"These structures could represent something entirely different from what some archaeologists make out they are," he added as quoted by the daily.

Moreover, he also argued that the true origins and purposes of these structures could have been obscured, potentially as part of a cover-up to conceal their true function.

Speaking of the Broch, Halliday in the report said that the ancient stone tower could be connected to alien visitors. He added that construction of the Brochs are are comparable to the mysteries surrounding the building of the pyramids. He then added, "These could be signals to aliens to attract their attention or to recognise that we knew there were aliens out there and that we had been visited by them," he said as quoted by The Scotish Sun.

Further explaining, he added, “There’s piles of speculation about it, so here’s another possible explanation. These things may have been built to signify, to attract or defend or protect."

Meanwhile, recently, a Harvard University study claimed that aliens may have been living among us disguised as human beings. The study comes after decades of research has tried to prove the existence of extraterrestrial life in this universe. A new paper from Human Flourishing Program in Harvard University has suggested that UFO's or the 'unidentified anomalous phenomena' might be residing underground, on the moon, or even amidst humans. It also explored the idea that UFOs could be a means of travel the aliens use to visit their Earth-based alien friends.

