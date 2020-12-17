PSLV-C50 rocket carrying communication satellite lifts off from Sriharikota

The PSLV-C50 rocket carrying communication satellite CMS-01 lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota on Thursday.

"As the 25-hour countdown, which began on Wednesday at 2.41 hours, concluded, the launch vehicle PSLV-C50 on its 52nd mission blasted off at 3.41 pm from the second launch pad at the spaceport", ISRO said.

India’s workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in its 52nd flight will put in orbit the 42nd communications satellite that will provide coverage over the entire country for disaster management and satellite internet connection.

The CMS-01 satellite of the space agency and it is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum covering India, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.

PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (equipped with six strap-on motors), and the launch is the 77th launch vehicle mission from Sriharikota, about 120 km from here.

It follows the successful launch of PSLV-C49 (EOS-01) earth observation satellite and nine customer spacecraft on November 7 which was ISRO's first mission of the year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

