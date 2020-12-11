OPEN APP
Home >Science >News >PSLV-C50 to launch communication satellite CMS-01 on 17 December: ISRO
The Extended-C Band coverage will include Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands. (PTI)
The Extended-C Band coverage will include Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands. (PTI)

PSLV-C50 to launch communication satellite CMS-01 on 17 December: ISRO

1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2020, 03:52 PM IST PTI

  • CMS-01 is a communication satellite envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum

BENGALURU : The launch of communication satellite CMS-01 onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50), is scheduled on December 17 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, the Indian Space Research Organisation said on Friday.

"PSLV-C50, which is the 52nd mission of PSLV, will launch CMS-01 from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 15:41 Hrs IST on December 17, 2020 subject to weather conditions," the space agency said.

CMS-01 is a communication satellite envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum, it said.

The Extended-C Band coverage will include Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands.

CMS-01 is the 42nd Communication Satellite of India.

PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 strap-on motors), ISRO said, adding that this will be the 77th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout