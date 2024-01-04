Quadrantids meteor shower 2024: What is it? Best timing to watch. All you need to know
People can still witness a high rate of meteors between 4-5 January, and the shower will continue till 12 January, but chances of spotting meteors may drop drastically till then.
The Quadrantid meteor shower, likely to be this year's first and strongest meteor shower, is expected to peak around 4 pm IST on 4 January through United States skies, according to In the Sky. Scientists say the Quadrantid meteor shower may bring up to 120 shooting stars every hour.