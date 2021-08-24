The rain comes after a summer in which northern Greenland has experienced record-setting temperatures of more than 20 degrees.
This heat wave has seen the rate of melting of the ice sheet accelerate further.
Its retreat, which began several decades ago, began to speed up in 1990.
With a surface area more than three times that of France, the ice sheet covering Greenland locks up enough water to raise global sea levels by up to seven metres.
The melting is causing concern among scientists, as warming in the Arctic is faster than the global average.
According to a European study published in January, the melting of the Greenland ice sheet is expected to contribute to the overall rise in sea levels by 10 to 18 centimetres by 2100, 60 percent faster than the previous estimate.
cbw/nzg/bds/pbr/bp
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!