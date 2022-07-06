Rapidly charging, low cost e-cycle developed using Na-ion batteries and supercapacitators: science ministry

Sodium-ion batteries have triggered academic and commercial interest as a possible complementary technology to lithium-ion batteries because of the high natural abundance of sodium and the consequent low costs of Na-ion batteries
BENGALURU :Scientists have developed low cost, rapidly charging sodium-ion based batteries and supercapacitators and integrated them in e-cycles, a move that is expected to reduce the cost of e-cycles significantly, the ministry of science and technology said in a release on Wednesday.
“Sodium-ion (Na-ion) batteries have triggered academic and commercial interest as a possible complementary technology to lithium-ion batteries because of the high natural abundance of sodium and the consequent low costs of Na-ion batteries," it said.
These sodium materials are cheaper than Li-based materials, high performing, and can be scaled up to industrial-level production. The Na-ion cell can also be totally discharged to zero volt, similar to a capacitor, making it a safer option in comparison to many other storage technologies.
With further development, the price of these vehicles can be brought down to the range of ₹10000-15000, making them nearly 25% cheaper than Li-ion storage technologies-based e-cycles. As disposal strategies of Na-ion-based batteries would be simpler, it can also help in addressing the climate mitigation issue.
“Taking advantage of the fact that Na-ion batteries can be charged rapidly, Amreesh Chandra, Professor in the Department of Physics at the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, has integrated it in e-cycles – an easy, affordable option for the general public," said the release.
The research on the Supercapacitors was published in the Journal of Power Sources, and a few patents are in the pipeline on the use of these Na-ion-based batteries in e-cycles.
Chandra, has been researching to develop energy storage technologies, which are based on Na-ion, and his team has developed a large number of nanomaterials.
The team has used sodium iron phosphates and sodium manganese phosphates that they synthesized to obtain Na-ion-based batteries and supercapacitors with support from the Technology Mission Division (TMD) of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India. These sodium materials were combined with various novel architectures of carbon to develop a battery.