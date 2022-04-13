This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Jupiter was still buried deep in the dawn in the early days and is expected to rise in the pre-dawn hour of 14 April. By the last week of April, Jupiter will be high enough above the horizon in the hour before sunrise to make it more easily observed.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
By 19 April, Saturn will be joining these three planets and the four planets will be stretched out in a diagonal line spanning just over 30 degrees; from lower left to upper right: Jupiter, Venus, Mars and Saturn.
The last week of April will see Jupiter and Venus coming together with the crescent moon passing below Saturn on 25 April, Mars on 26 April, and finally Jupiter and Venus on 27 April.
According to Space.com, a 12% illuminated crescent moon with Jupiter four degrees to its upper left and Venus hovering five degrees directly above the lunar sliver will be visible.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Venus and Jupiter will stand side-by-side on April 30. Jupiter will appear with three of its four Galilean satellites visible and Venus will look slightly more than half-lit.
On 30 April, Venus and Jupiter will head out for their own ultra-close conjunction, like Mars and Saturn earlier this month.