Rare Hybrid solar eclipse to occur on THIS date: See time, how to watch and more2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 06:20 AM IST
- Hybrid solar eclipse: The last hybrid solar eclipse took place in 2013 while the next will occur in 2031 and then later on 23 March 2164.
A hybrid solar eclipse will be witnessed on 20 April. This alignment takes place only a few times every per century. In this alignment, the moon will block out the sun and this type of eclipse shifts from total solar eclipse to annular (ring-shaped) as the moon's shadow moves across the surface of the Earth, as per Space.com. Because Earth's surface is curved, sometimes an eclipse can shift between annular and total as the Moon’s shadow moves across the globe.
