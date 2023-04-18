A hybrid solar eclipse will be witnessed on 20 April. This alignment takes place only a few times every per century. In this alignment, the moon will block out the sun and this type of eclipse shifts from total solar eclipse to annular (ring-shaped) as the moon's shadow moves across the surface of the Earth, as per Space.com. Because Earth's surface is curved, sometimes an eclipse can shift between annular and total as the Moon’s shadow moves across the globe.

As per Space.com, the last hybrid solar eclipse took place in 2013 while the next will occur in 2031 and then later on 23 March 2164. The hybrid solar eclipse has been named after an aboriginal word, Ningaloo Eclipse.

Solar eclipses occur when the Sun, the Moon, and Earth line up, either fully or partially. Depending on how they align, eclipses provide a unique, exciting view of either the Sun or the Moon. There are 4 types of Solar eclipse: Total, Annular, Partial, Hybrid.

As per NASA, a total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, but when it is at or near its farthest point from Earth. Because the Moon is farther away from Earth, it appears smaller than the Sun and does not completely cover the Sun.

A Partial solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but the Sun, Moon, and Earth are not perfectly lined up. Only a part of the Sun will appear to be covered, giving it a crescent shape.

And the rarest, Hybrid solar eclipse as per NASA, earth's surface is curved, sometimes an eclipse can shift between annular and total as the Moon’s shadow moves across the globe.

When to watch

The hybrid solar eclipse will not be visible in India, however, it will be visible in from western Australia, East Timor and eastern Indonesia. As per In the Sky report, it will from the South Pacific, over western Australia, East Timor and Indonesia from at 9:36 p.m. EDT on April 19 and ending at 2:59 a.m. EDT on 20 April. As per some reports, timings in Western Australia will be from 10.29 pm to 10.35 pm EDT, East Timor will be from 11:19 pm-11:22 pm EDT while in Indonesia, it will be visible from 11:23 pm-11:58 pm EDT.

How to watch it LIVE

As per Space.com, YouTube channels like TimeAndDate.com will livestream at 9:30 pm EDT on April 19 while Gravity Discovery Centre & Observatory will livestream at around 10 pm EDT on