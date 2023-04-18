When to watch

The hybrid solar eclipse will not be visible in India, however, it will be visible in from western Australia, East Timor and eastern Indonesia. As per In the Sky report, it will from the South Pacific, over western Australia, East Timor and Indonesia from at 9:36 p.m. EDT on April 19 and ending at 2:59 a.m. EDT on 20 April. As per some reports, timings in Western Australia will be from 10.29 pm to 10.35 pm EDT, East Timor will be from 11:19 pm-11:22 pm EDT while in Indonesia, it will be visible from 11:23 pm-11:58 pm EDT.