Rare solar eclipse to cause traffic mayhem across US, large crowds expected; check details
Rare total solar eclipse on April 8 will cause traffic chaos in the US. Millions expected to flock to prime viewing areas, overwhelming roads. Officials urge patience and preparation for safe navigation.
Come April 8, a rare total solar eclipse will grace the skies of the United States. The event, however, brings with it a challenge. Traffic mayhem is expected across the country, particularly within the eclipse's prime viewing belt. Officials urge patience and preparation to navigate the anticipated congestion safely.