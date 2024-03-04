Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 14:50:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.55 -1.03%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 354.25 3.63%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,135.95 0.47%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,640.70 -0.37%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 295.60 3.03%
Business News/ Science / News/  Rare solar eclipse to cause traffic mayhem across US, large crowds expected; check details
BackBack

Rare solar eclipse to cause traffic mayhem across US, large crowds expected; check details

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Rare total solar eclipse on April 8 will cause traffic chaos in the US. Millions expected to flock to prime viewing areas, overwhelming roads. Officials urge patience and preparation for safe navigation.

FILE - Tyler Hanson, of Fort Rucker, Ala., watches the sun moments before the total eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse in North America first hits land at Mexico’s Pacific coast, cuts diagonally across the U.S. from Texas to Maine and exits in eastern Canada. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (AP Photo/John Minchillo)Premium
FILE - Tyler Hanson, of Fort Rucker, Ala., watches the sun moments before the total eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse in North America first hits land at Mexico’s Pacific coast, cuts diagonally across the U.S. from Texas to Maine and exits in eastern Canada. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Come April 8, a rare total solar eclipse will grace the skies of the United States. The event, however, brings with it a challenge. Traffic mayhem is expected across the country, particularly within the eclipse's prime viewing belt. Officials urge patience and preparation to navigate the anticipated congestion safely.

Eager to witness this cosmic spectacle, millions will likely flock to areas offering the best vantage points. Aixa Diaz, a spokesperson from the American Automobile Association (AAA), emphasises the need for patience. The influx of eclipse chasers could overwhelm roads, especially in regions lacking the infrastructure to handle large crowds.

Also Read: Total solar eclipse 2024: First celestial event to occur on THIS date. Will it be visible in India? All details here

"Pack your patience, whether travelling a great distance or locally, people will be out and about to catch a glimpse of the eclipse," USA Today quoted Diaz as saying.

In Ohio's Lorain County, leaders expect heavy traffic and possible phone issues during the eclipse. Dave Freeman, the director of Lorain County Emergency Management, says their roads and services aren't ready for the big crowds.

“What we could have is crowds here that we’re not used to. We’re not set up infrastructure-wise for that, we don’t have the roads," Freeman said.

Also Read: Climate change: Scientists explore ‘injecting ice’ to reduce water vapor and cool Earth

States, where the eclipse will primarily be seen, are expected to see a lot of traffic jams. Oklahoma, even with just a bit of it in the eclipse path, might get between 17,000 to 66,000 visitors, according to a study conducted by GreatAmericanEclipse.com. This could really crowd the roads, especially the smaller ones in towns.

Safety tips

Authorities in the US are advising drivers on how to stay safe during the eclipse. They warn drivers to watch out for pedestrians who might be distracted by the eclipse. They also say drivers shouldn't wear eclipse glasses while driving because it makes it hard to see.

Also Read: Suffering from heart, brain disorders? Global study links COVID-19 vaccines with 13 medical conditions

Keeping headlights on will make cars more visible. It's best to do any important travel before or after the eclipse, not during it. Authorities also suggest not stopping by the roadside to watch the eclipse and to make sure cars have enough petrol and are stocked with important items.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 04 Mar 2024, 02:49 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App