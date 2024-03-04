Come April 8, a rare total solar eclipse will grace the skies of the United States. The event, however, brings with it a challenge. Traffic mayhem is expected across the country, particularly within the eclipse's prime viewing belt. Officials urge patience and preparation to navigate the anticipated congestion safely.

Eager to witness this cosmic spectacle, millions will likely flock to areas offering the best vantage points. Aixa Diaz, a spokesperson from the American Automobile Association (AAA), emphasises the need for patience. The influx of eclipse chasers could overwhelm roads, especially in regions lacking the infrastructure to handle large crowds.

"Pack your patience, whether travelling a great distance or locally, people will be out and about to catch a glimpse of the eclipse," USA Today quoted Diaz as saying.

In Ohio's Lorain County, leaders expect heavy traffic and possible phone issues during the eclipse. Dave Freeman, the director of Lorain County Emergency Management, says their roads and services aren't ready for the big crowds.

“What we could have is crowds here that we’re not used to. We’re not set up infrastructure-wise for that, we don’t have the roads," Freeman said.

States, where the eclipse will primarily be seen, are expected to see a lot of traffic jams. Oklahoma, even with just a bit of it in the eclipse path, might get between 17,000 to 66,000 visitors, according to a study conducted by GreatAmericanEclipse.com. This could really crowd the roads, especially the smaller ones in towns.

Safety tips

Authorities in the US are advising drivers on how to stay safe during the eclipse. They warn drivers to watch out for pedestrians who might be distracted by the eclipse. They also say drivers shouldn't wear eclipse glasses while driving because it makes it hard to see.

Keeping headlights on will make cars more visible. It's best to do any important travel before or after the eclipse, not during it. Authorities also suggest not stopping by the roadside to watch the eclipse and to make sure cars have enough petrol and are stocked with important items.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!