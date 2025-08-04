Raw Milk Tied to E. Coli and Campylobacter Outbreak in Florida, Sickening 21

(Bloomberg) -- Raw milk has been linked to an ongoing E. coli and campylobacter outbreak in Florida that has already sickened 21 people, including six children under the age of 10, the state department of health said.

Advertisement

Seven people have been hospitalized and at least two developed severe infections, which can lead to kidney failure, the Florida Department of Health announced on Monday. The agency urged residents to make informed decision about consuming raw milk, which can be tainted with the bacteria that causes both potentially deadly infections.

While the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people to drink pasteurized milk to protect themselves, the popularity of raw milk has grown as wellness influencers, podcasters and celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow tout its supposed benefits. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the US secretary of Health and Human Services, is a self-proclaimed fan.

The Florida health department noted that consumers report benefits of raw milk consumption, including better taste and protective effects for asthma and allergies, in a press release before detailing the complications tied to the outbreak stemming from one farm.

Advertisement

“Sanitation practices in this farm are of particular concern due to the number of cases,” the agency said. It didn’t name the farm. The infections were diagnosed in northeast and central Florida.

Severe infections of E. coli can result in hemolytic uremic syndrome, which causes kidney failure. Young children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems are at most risk for both infections, according to the CDC.

The US Food and Drug Administration has banned raw milk sales across state lines since 1987. Advocates believed Kennedy’s ascension to the top spot governing the nation’s health policy would lead the FDA to drop the ban on interstate sales, but no plans have been made public.

Individual state regulations vary widely. In Florida, it’s illegal to sell raw milk for human consumption. However, it is legal for pet consumption, creating a loophole for people to still buy raw milk for themselves, said food safety lawyer Bill Marler.

Advertisement

Kennedy’s raw milk supplier, Mark McAfee said the secretary encouraged him to apply for a position with the FDA to oversee raw milk policy and standards last fall. McAfee, a producer from California, said he was denied a meeting with the agency and told raw milk wasn’t a priority for the administration.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com