The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is seeking applicants to participate in its upcoming simulated one-year Mars surface mission which will help inform NASA's plans for human exploration of the Red Planet, the space agency said on its website.

In spring 2025, CHAPEA (Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog), the second of three planned ground-based missions, is expected to launch. A four-person volunteer crew lives and works inside a 1,700-square-foot, 3D-printed habitat that is located at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston for each CHAPEA mission.

The Mars Dune Alpha habitat replicates the difficulties of a mission to Mars, including shortages of supplies, malfunctioning equipment, hiccups in communication, and other environmental stressors, NASA said.

Tasks performed by the crew include exercise, robotics, crop growth, habitat maintenance, and simulated spacewalks.

Who can apply? For efficient communication between crew members and mission control, NASA is seeking healthy, driven individuals who are 30-55 years old, nonsmokers, and fluent in English.

Candidates should be highly motivated to experience new and fulfilling adventures along with having a desire to support NASA's efforts to get ready for the first-ever human mission to Mars.

The crew selection will also include additional standard NASA criteria for astronaut candidate applicants like a master's degree in a STEM field from an accredited institution with at least two years of professional STEM experience or at least one thousand hours experience of piloting an aircraft.

“Candidates who have completed two years of work toward a doctoral program in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, completed a medical degree, or a test pilot program will also be considered," NASA said on its website.

What is last date to apply? The deadline for applicants to apply for this mission is April 2, 2024. For more information about the applications, interested candidates can visit the official website of NASA — nasa.gov.

Why CHAPEA mission is crucial? Science data from the CHAPEA missions is crucial for system validation and for creating solutions for upcoming Red Planet missions.

As the first CHAPEA crew approaches the halfway point of their year-long mission, NASA is applying knowledge gathered from the simulated missions to inform crew health and performance support on future Mars expeditions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

