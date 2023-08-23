Ready, steady GO! Chandrayaan-3 to land on Moon today. Top points

India is all charged up for its latest attempted Moon landing on Wednesday evening. Chandrayaan-3, which means "Mooncraft" in Sanskrit, is all set to create history by landing on the uncharted south pole of the Moon today.

According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 is all set to land on the Moon on Wednesday at around 18:04 hrs IST.

Chandrayaan-3 landing on Moon: LIVE telecast

The live telecast of the landing operations will begin at 5:20 PM IST on Wednesday. Live actions of landing will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 5:27 PM IST on Aug 23, 2023.

A previous Indian effort failed in 2019, and the latest mission comes just days after Russia's first Moon mission in almost 50 years, destined for the same region, crashed on the lunar surface.

India will succeed: Former Indian space chief K. Sivan

"It is giving some encouragement that we will be able to achieve the landing mission without any problem," former Indian space chief K. Sivan said told AFP on Monday.

Sivan added that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had made corrections after the failure of four years ago, when scientists lost contact with the previous lunar module moments before its slated landing.

‘Smooth sailing is continuing’: ISRO

A day ahead of the landing, the ISRO said on social media the landing was proceeding on schedule and that its mission control complex was "buzzed with energy & excitement".

"Smooth sailing is continuing," the agency posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

India's Moon mission comes with a price tag of $74.6 million

The latest mission comes with a price tag of $74.6 million -- far lower than those of other countries, and a testament to India's frugal space engineering.

India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China, but India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole.

Prayers across the world and in India for the successful moon landing of Chandrayaan-3

Prayers are resonating around the globe, as people of various religious affiliations unite for the successful landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's South Pole.

Regardless of religious boundaries, individuals are coming together to lend their support to the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

