Ready, steady GO! Chandrayaan-3 to land on Moon today. Top points

Ready, steady GO! Chandrayaan-3 to land on Moon today. Top points2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 08:09 AM IST
India is set to make history with the Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing. Live telecast is available on the ISRO website and social media platforms. Prayers from around the world for a successful mission
India is all charged up for its latest attempted Moon landing on Wednesday evening. Chandrayaan-3, which means "Mooncraft" in Sanskrit, is all set to create history by landing on the uncharted south pole of the Moon today.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message