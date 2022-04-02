Reducing carbon pollution may no longer be enough, UN report to reveal tomorrow

The experts have attributed the shutdown of the global economy in 2020 due to Covid as a reason for seeing only 5.6 per cent cut in CO2 emission. Scientists predict that even in the case of aggressive carbon-cutting scenario, the world will need to extract several billion tonnes of Co2 from atmosphere. Right now, there's no such facility that could meet those goals. Even the biggest direct air capture facility can remove CO2 in a year what humans emit in 3-4 seconds.