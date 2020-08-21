Home >Science >News >Remdesivir has marginal benefit for moderate COVID-19 patients: Gilead study
In this file photo one vial of the drug Remdesivir lies during a press conference about the start of a study with the Ebola drug Remdesivir in particularly severely ill patients at the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) in Hamburg, northern Germany (AFP)
21 Aug 2020

Moderately ill COVID-19 patients saw their condition improve after a 5-day course of Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir, but a 10-day course did not show a benefit and the drug did not significantly shorten hospital stays

Moderately ill COVID-19 patients saw their condition improve after a 5-day course of Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir, but a 10-day course did not show a benefit and the drug did not significantly shorten hospital stays, according to new data.

The 600-patient analysis, published on Friday by the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that moderately-ill patients treated with the antiviral drug for up to 5 days had significantly higher odds of improvement compared to patients given standard treatment. But researchers said the clinical importance of the benefit was uncertain.

Remdesivir is currently used under an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for treating patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Gilead earlier this month filed an application seeking full FDA approval of the drug.

The drug, which was shown in a trial of severe COVID-19 patients to shorten their hospital recovery time, has been at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

