Research: Brain health can decline due to poor oral health
- Studies have shown that gum disease, missing teeth and other signs of poor oral health, as well as poor brushing habits and lack of plaque removal, increase stroke risk
Taking care of your teeth and gums may have benefits beyond oral health, such as increasing brain function, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023.
