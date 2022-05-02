Researchers discover Earth-like features on Saturn's moon- Titan. Read here

“Our model adds a unifying framework that allows us to understand how all of these sedimentary environments work together. If we understand how the different pieces of the puzzle fit together and their mechanics, then we can start using the landforms left behind by those sedimentary processes to say something about the climate or the geological history of Titan and how they could impact the prospect for life on Titan," Lapotre, an assistant professor of geological sciences at Stanford’s School of Earth, Energy & Environmental Sciences said in a statement.