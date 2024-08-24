Hello User
Business News/ Science / News/  Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore will return with Space X's Crew-9 in February 2025, confirms NASA

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore will return with Space X's Crew-9 in February 2025, confirms NASA

Sayantani

NASA announced that astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will return to Earth with SpaceX's Crew-9 in February 2025, following a prolonged mission to investigate issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore (R) and Suni Williams, wearing Boeing spacesuits, depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at Kennedy Space Center

The NASA on Saturday, August 24, said that Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will ‘return next February’, outlining their plan on how to return Starliner's astronaut crew to Earth. NASA informed that two astronauts from flawed Boeing mission to return to Earth with SpaceX, confirmed NASA.

"NASA has decided that Butch and Suni will return with Crew-9 next February, and that Starliner will return uncrewed," NASA administrator Bill Nelson told reporters.

The update on Boeing's first crewed Starliner test flight comes as Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore near 80-day mark of what was initially an eight-day mission

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who launched to the International Space Station aboard Starliner on June 5, had their mission extended by over two months while Boeing and NASA investigated helium leaks and thruster problems on the spacecraft.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and the leadership team conducted an internal Test Flight Readiness Review for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test on Saturday, August 24.

NASA and Boeing gathered data, both in space and on the ground, regarding the Starliner spacecraft’s propulsion and helium systems to better understand the ongoing technical challenges.

The review included a mission status update, review of technical data and closeout actions, as well as certify flight rationale to proceed with undocking and return from the space station.

NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test launched on June 5 on a ULA (United Launch Alliance) Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

It is an end-to-end test of the Starliner system as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. Boeing's Starliner spacecraft is one of two commercial vehicles NASA picked to fly astronauts to and from the International Space Station under its Commercial Crew Program.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule is the other.

Since 2020, SpaceX has conducted nine crewed missions for NASA, along with several private ventures. In contrast, Boeing's Starliner is currently on its inaugural crewed mission, known as the Crew Flight Test, marking the beginning of at least six planned crewed flights for NASA under their multibillion-dollar contract.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sayantani

Sayantani is a Chief Content Producer with Livemint. Her interests are politics, war, and conflict. Off-duty, she explores cultural history and the 'Pedagogy of the Oppressed'
