Rheumatoid arthritis drug shows promise in fighting Covid-19

Rheumatoid arthritis drug shows promise in fighting Covid-194 min read . 04:15 PM IST
A new study shows an anti-inflammatory drug can help treat certain severe symptoms of Covid-19, and adds a tool for helping the sickest patients
An anti-inflammatory drug can help reduce the risk of death in people hospitalized with Covid-19, a new clinical trial indicates, reviving hopes—and debate—about a medicine that many physicians had abandoned after earlier clinical-trial failures.
A UK study of more than 4,000 hospitalized patients showed that people who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug tocilizumab plus steroids had a 20% lower risk of death after 28 days compared with patients who received steroids and standard care only, according to preliminary results posted online this month.
