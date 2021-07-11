Richard Branson lands after Virgin Galactic space flight

On Sunday morning ahead of takeoff, the Spaceport America facility had the feel of a festival, with guests of Virgin Galactic eating food and listening to a DJ, who at one point tried to get a dance contest started and reminded people to put on sunscreen. Some guests, wearing purple “Unity 22" T-shirts—Sunday’s flight is the 22nd for the VSS Unity––milled in and out of a building for the event and near a stage set up outside. A band occasionally warmed up. Later, the musician Khalid is scheduled to perform. Around 500 guests are in attendance, including Mr. Musk and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a company spokeswoman said.