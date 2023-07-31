Technology
Room-temperature superconductor: Is Holy Grail in grasp?
SummaryKorean researchers claim to have developed a superconductor that can operate at room temperature and ambient pressure
Korean researchers claim to have developed a superconductor that can operate at room temperature and ambient pressure. But many scientists are sceptical and waiting to replicate the results of their research. Here’s why they’re not popping the champagne bottle yet:
