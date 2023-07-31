Room-temperature superconductor: Is Holy Grail in grasp?

Can computing benefit from this research?

Computers process information with bits—ones and zeroes. But two bits can only represent one of four possible states at one time. Superconductors are the building blocks of quantum computers that use quantum bits, or qubits, to process ones and zeroes at the same time -- it’s like running four computers in one. The physical qubits are typically super-cooled to avoid errors. This research could get them to work at room temperature and ambient pressure without the need for elaborate cooling systems.