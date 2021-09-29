Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Science >News >Russia plans to launch 2 manned missions to International Space Station in 2022

Russia plans to launch 2 manned missions to International Space Station in 2022

Even for 2021, Russia is planning four launches by the end of the year
1 min read . 10:31 AM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • Russia plans to launch a total of 5 spacecraft which includes 2 manned missions and 3 cargo missions

Russia is planning to launch manned spacecraft as well as cargo spacecraft to the Internation Space Station (ISS) in the year 2022. The information was obtained from the flight program. 

The program hints that Russia is planning to launch the Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft with astronauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov on March 18, 2022. The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft is scheduled to launch in September 21 with astronauts Sergey Prokopyev, Anna Kikina and Dmitry Petelin.

Apart from these flights, Russia is also planning three cargo missions to the ISS. These include the launch of Progress MS-19 which is scheduled for February 15, according to the flight program. Progress MS-20 which will take flight on June 3 and Progress MS-21 which has been scheduled for a take off on October 26.

Even for 2021, Russia is planning four launches by the end of the year. The country has already performed the launch of four spacecraft this year which includes two Progress and one Soyuz spacecraft and the Nauka module.

Via ANI

